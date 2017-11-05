Saints block punt for touchdown and 9-0 lead

AP

The Saints have been good at offense before.

But they’re suddenly acceptable at defense, and now they’re winning games.

But when their special teams start making plays, they’re in business.

The Saints just went up 9-0 on the Buccaneers, after Justin Hardee blocked a Bucs punt and returned it for a touchdown. They missed the extra point, but that barely dampens the enthusiasm around a team that’s won five in a row.

That followed the Bucs going three-and-out, and the Saints opening the game with a long field goal drive.

Drew Brees is 6-of-7 passing so far, and even though the one incompletion was nearly picked, it’s still a clean start for a team that has surprised everyone lately.