Saints win sixth straight, pummel Buccaneers

Don’t look now, but the Saints might actually be pretty good.

Of course, that might sound patronizing considering they’ve now won six in a row, but that speaks to how unexpected the way they’re doing it is.

The Saints dominated Tampa Bay on both sides of the ball in a 30-10 win, and looked like something approaching a complete team.

The Saints (6-2) held the Bucs to 200 yards of total offense, and knocked quarterback Jameis Winston out at halftime, at which point the game was effectively already decided.

But their defense continued to make plays, and the offense did the kind of things we’ve long expected of them.

Drew Brees threw for two touchdowns and Alvin Kamara had 152 yards of total offense, as the Saints cruised.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers (2-6) have lost six of their last seven games, and look like a dysfunctional mess. With Winston instigating a fight and Mike Evans deserving an ejection but not getting one, the only fight they showed was while fighting.