Seahawks kick off scoring with a safety

AP

The Seahawks were able to down a punt inside the 10-yard-line and their defense went to work on getting them a lead in the first quarter.

Bobby Wagner sacked Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins in the end zone on Washington’s first snap after the punt and the Seahawks have a 2-0 lead with a little less than seven minutes to play in the first quarter of Sunday’s game.

The punt came at the end of a drive that started with great field position when Nazair Jones recovered a Samaje Perine fumble near midfield. The Seahawks couldn’t move the ball, though, so the defense had to step back in after a quick punt.

The Redskins line was overwhelmed on the safety, which doesn’t come as a great surprise. They’re missing four starters with Trent Williams, Spencer Long and Shawn Lauvao inactive and Brandon Scherff in uniform but not playing on Sunday.