Sheldon Richardson, Trent Williams among inactives in Seattle

Getty Images

Both the Seahawks and Redskins will be missing some key players for Sunday afternoon’s game in Seattle.

Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was listed as questionable to play because of an oblique injury, but was left off the active roster for Sunday’s game. Running back C.J. Prosise and cornerback Jeremy Lane, who was bounced back from the Texans with a thigh injury, also wound up on the wrong side of the questionable bubble.

Safety Earl Thomas was ruled out with a hamstring injury on Friday. His partner in the defensive backfield Kam Chancellor will play after being listed as questionable.

For the Redskins, left tackle Trent Williams and center Spencer Long are out. That was expected after they were listed as doubtful and they join Shawn Lauvao as missing pieces on the Seattle offensive line. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder, defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis, tight end Niles Paul and tight end Jordan Reed are also out with injuries as Washington D.C. heads to Washington state.