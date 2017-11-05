Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

What went wrong for the Bills offensive line on Thursday night?

The Dolphins hope for a better outing on national television this week.

A look at some quarterbacks that might interest the Patriots in the draft.

The dancing Jets defense has gone viral.

The 2017 season hasn’t gone as planned for WR Breshad Perriman.

Where do the Bengals and QB A.J. McCarron go from here?

A look at what kind of impact WR Josh Gordon could have for the Browns.

The Steelers’ investment in their defense has paid off.

Assessing how good Texans QB Deshaun Watson‘s rookie season was shaping up to be.

The Colts want to get the ball to WR T.Y. Hilton more often.

The Jaguars will play their first game since trading for DL Marcell Dareus.

Former Titans S Blaine Bishop is going into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Broncos rookie TE Jake Butt is still recovering from the knee injury he suffered in the Orange Bowl.

Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson is more confident in his surgically-repaired Achilles tendon.

A review of Chargers G.M. Tom Telesco’s biggest draft hits and misses.

Raiders rookie S Obi Melifonwu is set for his regular season debut.

Cowboys DE David Irving got his start with the Chiefs.

Former Giants coach John McVay’s grandson Sean will be facing the Giants on Sunday.

Eagles offensive linemen have Von Miller to contend with on Sunday.

S DeAngelo Hall feels ready to get on the field.

Comparing Bears QB Mitch Trubisky’s first four starts to those of other quarterbacks.

Lions OL Don Barclay was happy the Packers cut him loose from injured reserve.

TE Lance Kendricks could be playing a bigger role for the Packers this week.

The Vikings had a week off to regroup.

Will the Falcons use the no-huddle offense against the Panthers?

The Panthers haven’t allowed an offensive touchdown since the fourth quarter of Week Six.

The Saints defense has shown new wrinkles over the course of the season.

Has Patrick Murray stopped the revolving door for Buccaneers kickers?

Said Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, “We just haven’t had the consistency you would want. We’re right here in the race at 3-4. We can get back in this thing but it’s going to take everybody playing at their best to be able to do it.”

Rams coach Sean McVay doesn’t want his team to take the Giants for granted.

The present may not last long, but C.J. Beathard is the 49ers quarterback of the present.

The Seahawks defense will have to find a way to thrive without S Earl Thomas.