T.Y. Hilton scores on 45-yard catch

AP

T.Y. Hilton had only one touchdown in the first eight games. The Colts wide receiver has one in the first quarter today.

Hilton blew by Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph for an easy 45-yard touchdown. Jacoby Brissett went 4-for-4 for 88 yards and the touchdown on the Colts’ first series. Hilton’s touchdown completed a seven-play, 92-yard drive, giving the Colts a 7-0 lead with 8:33 left in the first quarter.

The Texans, meanwhile, are showing how much they miss Deshaun Watson. Tom Savage is 1-for-6 for 10 yards in two drives, both of which resulted in punts.

Houston was the league’s highest-scoring team since Watson replaced Savage as the starter in Week 2.