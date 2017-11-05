T.Y. Hilton tearing up the Texans

AP

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had a memorable touchdown catch, giving him another catch, another 80 yards and another touchdown. He now has five receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Hilton took a short pass and jumped over cornerback Kareem Jackson. Safety Andre Hal, thinking Jackson had touched Hilton, didn’t touch Hilton. Hilton got up and ran the rest of the way to the end zone.

Replay upheld the on-field decision, ruling that Jackson did not touch Hilton.

Hilton’s touchdown gave the Colts a 17-7 lead, with the Texans showing no signs of life on offense.