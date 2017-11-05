Tampa Bay housecleaning could be coming

Getty Images

The Buccaneers entered the season with high expectations. A Week Two thumping of the Bears underscored the reality that the Hard Knocks darlings could be ready to end a playoff drought that dates back a decade.

Halfway through the season, the Bucs have lost six of seven and, for all intents and purposes, have fallen out of the playoff picture via a blowout loss to the Saints. The question now becomes when will key people in Tampa be blown out of a job?

Quarterback Jameis Winston, the first overall pick in 2015, looked the part as a rookie, but the Bucs nevertheless decided to make a coaching change, elevating offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter at a time when the team reportedly feared he may get a head-coaching job elsewhere. Last year, Tampa Bay made an unlikely playoff run, creating a sense that this year would be the year that the Bucs make their move.

They haven’t, prompting Koetter recently to wonder whether a culture of losing persists with the Buccaneers. It apparently does, and Koetter is the guy directly responsible for it. With ownership that has shown an unwillingness to exercise patience with plenty of past coaches, it’s hard not to wonder whether Koetter’s days are numbered.