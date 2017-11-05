Texans have made no contact with Kaepernick, yet

Getty Images

On the heels of a report from Jay Glazer of FOX as to a push within the Texans locker room to pursue quarterback Colin Kaepernick, quarterback Tom Savage was unable to lead Houston to a home win over the woeful Colts. Which in theory should make the Texans interested in a potential upgrade, especially with the Jaguars and Titans also winning on Sunday.

For now, though, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, there has been no contact between the Texans and Kaepernick’s representatives.

The Texans quickly signed Matt McGloin and T.J. Yates after losing rookie Deshaun Watson for the season. At 3-5 through eight games, and two games behind the two teams who are tied at 5-3 for the division lead, the Texans could soon be entering must-win territory.

The Texans travel to L.A. to face the Rams next week, and then they host the Cardinals, followed by a Monday night trip to Baltimore.