Third-and-33 no problem for Rams

Getty Images

The Giants defense appeared to have the Rams offense right where they wanted them, but it turned out to be the other way around.

After a pair of penalties, the Rams faced a third-and-33 near midfield with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half of Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. They appeared to make a modest bid to move into field goal range with a short pass to Robert Woods, but Woods’ speed and the Giants defense’s inability to get into tackling position combined to turn it into a 52-yard touchdown.

Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point gave the Rams a 17-7 lead over their hosts.

It was the second touchdown of the game set up by a Giants fumble. Running back Wayne Gallman was stripped by Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree and Aaron Donald recovered to set L.A. up for an unlikely score that feels right in line with everything else that has happened to the Giants in a depressing season.