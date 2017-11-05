Three TDs for Wentz, one for Ajayi and the Eagles are rolling

AP

Until this season, no Eagles quarterback ever threw more than 20 touchdown passes through the first nine games of a season.

Carson Wentz has 22 with 30 minutes of football left to play in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Wentz threw three touchdown passes, the Eagles defense didn’t throw a touchdown and the Eagles are well on their way to an 8-1 record after Jay Ajayi ran for a 46-yard touchdown that put them up 31-9 just before halftime.

Ajayi’s first touchdown as an Eagle came at the end of a half that saw him run five times for 69 yards overall. That’s a nice preview of what the Eagles hope to get from Ajayi after acquiring him in a trade with the Dolphins this week and it would make an already good offense look even better.

Wentz was 12-of-21 for 177 yards and three touchdowns and shook off the absence of tight end Zach Ertz by hitting Trey Burton for his third touchdown pass of the afternoon. The Broncos defense hasn’t put up much of a fight in either phase of the game and Denver’s offense remains as ineffectual as it was when Trevor Siemian was under center.

Brock Osweiler led one long drive, but the Broncos couldn’t get into the end zone and settled for the shortest of Brandon McManus‘ three field goals. They’ve had penalties interfere with drives, they’ve picked up 25 yards on 13 carries and Osweiler is 8-of-18 for 108 yards and an interception in his first start for the Broncos since the 2015 season.

If Paxton Lynch is healthy and things play out as they have for the first 30 minutes, Osweiler might not get a second.