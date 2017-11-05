Titans’ Kevin Byard picks Joe Flacco twice, now leads NFL in interceptions

Getty Images

We have a new NFL interception leader.

Titans free safety Kevin Byard has intercepted Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco today, and Byard now leads the league with six interceptions on the season.

A 2016 third-round draft pick, Bayard showed promise as a rookie last year and has developed into one of the best safeties in the league this year. He’s been a big part of the Titans’ defense holding the Ravens’ offense in check today, as Tennessee leads 16-6 in the third quarter.

The Titans’ offense has played turnover-free football, and that’s been the difference as Tennessee looks to improve to 5-3 at the season’s halfway point.