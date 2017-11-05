Tom Savage struggling, but Texans get defensive TD to trail only 10-7

AP

The highlight for the Texans came with a celebration of the World Series trophy. But their team did finally give them something to cheer on the field.

Houston scored a touchdown right before the half, though it didn’t come on offense.

Eddie Pleasant sacked Jacoby Brissett and forced a fumble that Lamarr Houston returned 34 yards for a touchdown with 56 seconds remaining in the half. Houston signed with the Texans last month.

Tom Savage has reminded the Texans of how much they miss Deshaun Watson. He went 7-of-19 for 76 yards in the first half as the Texans gained only 96 yards.

Brissett was 10-for-18 for 151 yards and a touchdown, throwing a 45-yard strike to T.Y. Hilton. Hilton caught two passes for 75 yards in the first half.