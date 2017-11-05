Tom Savage throws first career TD pass

AP

Tom Savage threw his first career touchdown pass, drawing the Texans within 20-14 of the Colts.

The Texans, who had shown no signs of life all day, finally got something going midway through the fourth quarter. Savage went 4-for-4 for 64 yards and a touchdown. DeAndre Hopkins caught the 34-yard touchdown from Savage.

Savage now has completed 13 of 33 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans’ other touchdown came from the defense as Lamarr Houston returned a Jacoby Brissett fumble 34 yards for a score.