Vance Joseph: “We’ll see” who starts at QB next week

The Broncos made a quarterback change on Sunday in an effort to end a three-game losing streak.

That didn’t happen and the 51-23 loss to the Eagles was as bad or worse than anything that happened with Trevor Siemian at the helm. Brock Osweiler was 19-of-38 for 208 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and the touchdown didn’t come until the result was already well in hand for Philadelphia.

Coach Vance Joseph said after the game, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, that the quarterback “did a fine job.” That wasn’t enough for him to commit to giving Osweiler another chance at the helm of the offense, however.

Joseph said “we’ll see” when asked about who will start against the Patriots next week. Unless Paxton Lynch is given the green light physically, it’s hard to see what change the team would make. You’ve already benched Siemian and Osweiler “did a fine job,” but Joseph will be the one ultimately making the call about who quarterbacks his football team.