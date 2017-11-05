Vontae Davis will be week-to-week with non-injury injury

Getty Images

The Colts are sticking to their story. And we’re sticking to ours.

On the CBS broadcast of Sunday’s Colts-Texans game, Greg Gumbel “confirmed” that the absence of cornerback Vontae Davis was not injury related, explaining that the word came straight from coach Chuck Pagano. It’s not a surprise, since the team’s official report from Saturday was that Davis did not make the trip to Houston for reasons unrelated to injury.

Seriously, what else was Pagano doing to say? That the absence is injury related, and that the update from Saturday was a lie?

PFT has reported that the absence is indeed injury-related, and that Davis is having lingering issues with the groin injury that knocked him out of the first three games of the season. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Davis will be week-to-week moving forward.

Pagano may have more to say about the situation after the game, and it remains highly unlikely that he’ll admit that the team wasn’t being truthful. The real question is whether they’ll continue to weave a tangled web by not disclosing a groin injury on upcoming injury reports.

The Colts host the Steelers next Sunday before embarking on their annual bye.