Washington’s Rob Kelley will play, won’t have a full workload today

Getty Images

On an injury-plagued Washington offense, there’s some good news around running back Rob Kelley.

Kelley, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, will play today against the Seahawks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. But Kelley will not have a full workload.

Kelley has started every game he’s been healthy enough to play, but he has missed two games with injuries.

Washington’s offense is down a lot of players, with receiving Jamison Crowder (hamstring), defensive end Matt Ioannidis (hand), guard Shawn Lauvao (stinger), tight end Niles Paul (concussion), and tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) all ruled out. Center Spencer Long (knee, knee), tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), and tackle Trent Williams (knee) are all doubtful.