Zach Ertz scratched after pregame workout

Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that tight end Zach Ertz was on track to play despite a hamstring tweak that landed him on the injury report Thursday, but Ertz won’t be in the lineup on Sunday.

Ertz was one of seven players that the Eagles declared inactive 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. According to multiple reports, Ertz was scratched after his pregame workout made it clear he was less than 100 percent for the matchup with the Broncos.

Trey Burton and Brent Celek will be active at tight end for the Eagles, who have a bye next week that will allow Ertz extra time to recover before their next game.

Running back Jay Ajayi is active for Philly and is expected to have a small package of plays available in his first game with the team. Cornerback Ronald Darby, who joined Ertz with a questionable tag, is inactive.

On the Denver side, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders returns to the lineup and guard Ronald Leary is active after being listed as questionable. Linebacker Todd Davis had the same designation, but will not play on Sunday.