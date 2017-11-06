49ers S Jaquiski Tartt broke his arm on Sunday

Getty Images

The 49ers lost safety Jimmie Ward for the rest of the season when he broke his arm against the Eagles in Week Eight.

That means there was a familiar feeling in the air during this Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. Safety Jaquiski Tartt left the game with an arm injury in the second quarter and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that Tartt also broke a bone.

The 49ers had moved Eric Reid back to safety from linebacker after Ward’s injury, leaving rookie Adrian Colbert to replace Tartt in the lineup on Sunday and into the future.

“Adrian’s done a good job,” Shanahan said, via the San Jose Mercury News. “One play, the quarterback tried to look him off, they threw a go-route and Adrian showed very good range to break it up. I’ve seen him play physical. … sounds like he’s going to have more opportunities, so hopefully he continues to get better.”

If Tartt goes on injured reserve, he’ll join 15 other 49ers on the list and all of those missing pieces have played a role in the 0-9 record the team has compiled thus far.