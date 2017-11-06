49ers sign Louis Murphy, Logan Paulsen

Getty Images

The 49ers signed wide receiver Louis Murphy and tight end Logan Paulsen. They placed tight end Cole Hikutini and safety Jaquiski Tartt on injured reserve in corresponding moves.

The Raiders selected Murphy in the fourth round of the 2009 draft. He has played with the Raiders (2009-11), Panthers (2012), Giants (2013) and Bucs (2014-16).

In 88 career games, Murphy has 162 receptions for 2,322 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He signed with the 49ers on July 31, but they released him Sept. 1.

Paulsen has spent most of this season with the 49ers, playing in the first seven games before they released him, along with Xavier Cooper, on Oct. 24 to make room for Datone Jones and Leon Hall.

Tartt broke a bone in his arm Sunday. He started a career-high nine games and made 54 tackles, an interception and three pass breakups.

Hikutini, who played in four games and made two receptions for 15 yards, has an injury to his MCL.