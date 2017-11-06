49ers signing veteran wideout Louis Murphy

AP

Whoever’s playing quarterback for the 49ers could use all the help he could get.

So while their latest addition won’t help with the protection issues, he might do something for the passing game.

Via Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the 49ers are signing veteran receiver Louis Murphy.

They were short at the position after putting Pierre Garcon on injured reserve. Murphy was in camp with them this summer, but hasn’t played in a regular season game since he tore his ACL while playing for the Buccaneers in 2015.

Of course, with the way C.J. Beathard was getting hit yesterday, he may never see a pass.