A.J. Green will not be suspended

Posted by Charean Williams on November 6, 2017, 4:24 PM EST
Getty Images

The NFL will not suspend Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green for his ejection Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who was not ejected for shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, is the only player the NFL will suspend for actions in this week’s games. Evans received a one-game suspension.

Green, though, can expect a fine.

Green lost his cool in the waning seconds of the first half, placing Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a chokehold, throwing him to the ground and punching his helmet. Green said he snapped because of repeated cheap shots he felt Ramsey was taking.

33 responses to “A.J. Green will not be suspended

  1. Makes sense.
    Chokehold, punching, another chokehold, more punches. No suspension. But make sure you drug test him this week. Don’t want him smoking anything to mellow him out.

  2. AJ Green went full UFC on a fellow player yet doesn’t get suspended. That was a rear naked choke takedown. I understand AJ Green is a good dude, but where is the consistency here?

  3. LOLOLOLOL!!! What a joke! If it wasn’t for fantasy football, I swear that I would not watch another single down of NFL football until Roger Goodell is GONE.

  5. Wow. Im a Green fan but Im surprised that what I watched did not draw a suspension.

    I mean, I have him in fantasy so thats cool. But still the on field behavior (so unlike him too) was over the top. A pro is not supposed to lose it like that.

  7. Don’t have a huge problem with the Evans suspension at all (and I’m a Bucs fan), but how does Green not get suspended for a choke hold and a couple punches? There was a lot of really chippy stuff this weekend, and I thought Green’s behavior was the worst of the bunch.

  14. I’m all for giving AJ the benefit of the doubt because he has shown nothing less than being a stand up professional since coming into the league, but his actions yesterday were the complete antethesis of good sportsmanship and deserves to be suspended for at least one game. The league’s decision is at best questionable and at worst shows complete incompetence and inconsistency in the disciplinary process.

  15. Seriously? I know Ramsey instigated and Green retaliated but a choke, body slam, and punches were involved. If that doesn’t warrant at least a one game suspension then I don’t know what does.

    NFL should’ve at least given a 1 game suspension then dropped it to just a fine after an appeal rather than no suspension off the bat.

  16. This is a surprise. Good for him he survived the PC patrol and Ramsey’s bs in your face trash talk and shove to the ground for extra measure. Green is a really good dude and this was definitely out of character unlike a couple of other Bengal players. Marvin Lewis has lost control of this team enough already he has to go now!

  18. A suspension was certainly possible, but I thought Green said it best after the game: “… when you start trying to take cheap shots when I’m not looking and stuff like that, then that’s when I’ve got to defend myself and I’m not going to back down from anybody. I have a son, and I’m not going to teach him to back down from anybody like that.”

  19. What?? The NFL is inconsistent? That can’t be… The league is WWE… The guy should get suspended significant games not just one or two. NFL=WWE=Fonzi Jumping the shark

  20. Anyone could win a fight the way that Green did. Total surprise choke hold. Can’t believe he is not suspended and I am not a fan of either team. What would be interesting is if an nfl player is ejected during a game his position should not be replaced for that game. Just like soccer or a hockey power play, that side would have to play one man down. Or in this case it would have been 10 on 10. I would tune in for that!

  21. I’m shocked myself and I’m a Bengals fan. Part of me is thinking that right now Green is saying to himself, “What the hell else can I do to avoid playing with this putrid offensive line?”.

  23. the league is actually right on this – it’s worse punishment to have to play for the Bengals.

  24. If the NFL really wants to jazz up the ratings, make fighting legal like the NHL. Let’s see how many of these players really will go so far as to fight when it’s allowed.
    Rule 1. Player must remove his own helmet prior to engaging in fight.
    Rule 2. No kicking
    Rule 3. no more rules

    Have at it boys. Loser gets ejected from the game too. Ratings will soar!

  25. Green’s son is 1 years old. Pretty sure he didn’t get to see his dad defend the family honor while going Tito Ortiz on Ramsey.

  29. This is a league that suspended its greatest QB in 100 years because his footballs are subject to the laws of physics, but won’t suspend a guy for repeatedly choking an opponent live on camera and in front of kids in the stands. I just want to be clear about what we are dealing with here.

  32. If you didn’t actually see it thats one thing but seeing him put Ramsey in a choke hold flip him to the ground then start punching him. Wtf like the Texans owner said inmates are running the show. It sends a clear message to all the high school and younger players that it ok.

  33. Honestly, the biggest danger in the entire fight was Myles Jack spearing AJ Green in the pile. Not saying he did not deserve it, but a metal face mask is a lot harder than a fist. Thought Green and Jack should have been tossed, not Ramsey.

    It probably would have been better if the referees had just flagged Ramsey for hands to the face all along, then it might not have escalated instead providing warnings.

