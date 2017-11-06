A.J. Green will not be suspended

Getty Images

The NFL will not suspend Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green for his ejection Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, who was not ejected for shoving Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, is the only player the NFL will suspend for actions in this week’s games. Evans received a one-game suspension.

Green, though, can expect a fine.

Green lost his cool in the waning seconds of the first half, placing Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a chokehold, throwing him to the ground and punching his helmet. Green said he snapped because of repeated cheap shots he felt Ramsey was taking.