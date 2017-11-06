Anthony Lynn: I like our chances

Getty Images

The Chargers are 3-5 and 2 1/2 games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West, but coach Anthony Lynn says don’t count them out.

“I like our chances,” Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “I’d like to be in a better position, but everything’s still in front of us. The whole division is still in front of us. We’re not out of this yet. Our guys understand that. The urgency that we have to have this second half, I think everyone’s on the same page.”

Four of the Chargers’ five losses were by a combined 15 points. The only game Los Angeles didn’t finish within one score came in a 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sept. 24.

Victories in three of their past four games has left the Chargers hopeful about the second half.

“After our first win [following an 0-4 start], we all felt like we were still in it,” defensive tackle Brandon Mebane said. “It didn’t go the way we wanted it to go, but we’re in the third quarter of the season and we’re trying to go from there.”