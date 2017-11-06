Any NFL job may no longer end Kaepernick’s grievance

Getty Images

Not long ago, attorney Mark Geragos made it clear that quarterback Colin Kaepernick simply wanted a job in the NFL, and that if he got one his collusion grievance would go away. That may no longer be the case.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, a meaningful offer will now be needed (“purposeful, not pretextual,” as the source put it) to get Kaepernick to let go of the tiger’s tail. It’s unclear what that specifically means, but compensation package and path to playing surely will be key factors in the analysis of any offer.

The Texans continue to be the team that currently makes the most sense. Coach Bill O’Brien (who may have gotten himself on to the deposition list) acknowledged on Monday that Kaepernick has been addressed. And even though O’Brien tried to dance around the question of whether he has advocated signing Kaepernick, O’Brien couldn’t easily sidestep the specific question of whether he believes having Kaepernick would help O’Brien coach the team better.

“That’s an interesting question,” O’Brien told reporters. “I would tell you that I like the guys that we have and we’re going to continue to coach them and try to do a better job of coaching them.”

Reporters didn’t press O’Brien for a “yes” or “no” answer. Geragos will. And by the time Geragos gets a chance to question O’Brien, it probably will be too late for the NFL to avoid what has the potential to be a gigantic mess.