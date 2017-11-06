Arguments on Ezekiel Elliott motion to be heard on Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2017, 12:21 PM EST
Getty Images

The next step in the ongoing legal fight that has the NFL on one side and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and the NFL Players Association on the other side is a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on the motion for an injunction of Elliott’s suspension pending the appeal of a district court ruling denying such an injunction.

Judge Susan Carney of the Second Circuit issued an administrative stay of Elliott’s suspension last Friday, which left Elliott free to play in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs pending the resolution of the motion. Before the court rules on that motion, they will hear oral arguments on Thursday.

As noted by lawyer Daniel Wallach, the court added those arguments to their calendar for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. The three-judge panel that will hear the arguments has not been announced and the timing of the arguments means that they should rule on the motion ahead of next weekend’s trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

If the motion is denied, Elliott’s suspension would go into effect and remain in effect unless he wins his appeal of the district court’s decsion. If it is granted, he will be able to keep playing until at least the ruling on the appeal of the district court’s denial of the injunction.

8 responses to “Arguments on Ezekiel Elliott motion to be heard on Thursday

  2. If the league did things honorably to the intent of the CBA rather than to the league biased legal letter of it then there would have been legitimate arbitration of the suspension. Is there realistic and credible evidence that Elliott more probably than not committed DV or would Elliott’s defense be able to easily debunk it? We will never know because neither the league’s case or Elliott’s defense against it will ever see the light of day. In court the league will simply tout it’s right to suspend under the terms of the CBA, it doesn’t have to defend the basis of the suspension.

  5. If Elliot can file an appeal, then it only makes common sense that he receives a stay from the suspension UNITL the appeal is approved to be heard or actually heard. Once he serves a suspension, the appeal becomes meaningly as you cannot reverse a game that has already been missed! Why are these stupid judges not seem to get this very basic reality. Zeke could always serve the suspension at any point in his career and it would still be a suspension so everybody wins. Whats so complicated about this?

  7. Unfortunately as unfair Goodell’s decision was, Elliot will eventually lose.
    Goodell’s motive to protect the Shield has only tainted it. Dragging this
    out instead of resolving by setttlement is dumb and has created negative
    press for all parties. Goodell is just stubborn to admit he overreached on the
    facts. If he had more negative info on Elliot it would have been leaked by the
    league by now. The league is the best at leaking their side of the story.

  8. Ordinarily, I wouldn’t pay much attention to this sort of case. However, this is such a blatant example of executive overreach on the part of the NFL that I hope this case blows up in the league’s face.

