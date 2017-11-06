Arguments on Ezekiel Elliott motion to be heard on Thursday

Getty Images

The next step in the ongoing legal fight that has the NFL on one side and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and the NFL Players Association on the other side is a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on the motion for an injunction of Elliott’s suspension pending the appeal of a district court ruling denying such an injunction.

Judge Susan Carney of the Second Circuit issued an administrative stay of Elliott’s suspension last Friday, which left Elliott free to play in Sunday’s win over the Chiefs pending the resolution of the motion. Before the court rules on that motion, they will hear oral arguments on Thursday.

As noted by lawyer Daniel Wallach, the court added those arguments to their calendar for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. The three-judge panel that will hear the arguments has not been announced and the timing of the arguments means that they should rule on the motion ahead of next weekend’s trip to Atlanta to face the Falcons.

If the motion is denied, Elliott’s suspension would go into effect and remain in effect unless he wins his appeal of the district court’s decsion. If it is granted, he will be able to keep playing until at least the ruling on the appeal of the district court’s denial of the injunction.