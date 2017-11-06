Ben McAdoo: Eli Manning is our quarterback

Getty Images

In the aftermath of Sunday’s 51-17 drubbing at the hands of the Rams, Giants coach Ben McAdoo talked about looking at younger members of the team to see if they would put forth better performances than some of the guys who have been out there for the team’s 1-7 start.

McAdoo was asked if that included quarterback, where the team has third-round pick Davis Webb behind Eli Manning, and said it included everybody on the team. On Monday, though, McAdoo said that nothing is imminent in terms of a quarterback change that Manning said he didn’t want any part of on Sunday.

“He’s our quarterback. I have a lot of confidence in Eli. That hasn’t changed,” McAdoo said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday.

McAdoo added that Manning being “our quarterback” didn’t mean that the team “won’t throw another guy in to get a look at” before the year is out. More days like Sunday will likely increase the chances of that happening, but McAdoo’s comments on Monday suggest it would be a consideration for the final stretch of the season rather than the next few weeks.