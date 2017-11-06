Blair Walsh: Those kicks were all me

Posted by Josh Alper on November 6, 2017, 6:17 AM EST
The Seahawks had plenty of self-inflicted wounds on Sunday afternoon, including 16 penalties, a pair of turnovers and three missed field goals by Blair Walsh.

A make or two would have given the Seahawks a chance to win despite all of their other mistakes in a 17-14 loss to the Redskins and they were a major talking point after the game for both Walsh and the rest of the team. The latter group was supportive with defensive end Michael Bennett calling it “part of the game” and coach Pete Carroll pointing to “nasty” weather that may have contributed to the misses.

Walsh was harder on himself. He said “those kicks were all me” while trying to return to a positive mindset.

“I didn’t help my team today, that’s for sure,” Walsh said, via ESPN.com. “The thing is, though, is that this is the first time this year where I haven’t really come through, and I’ve got to remember that. As much as it sucks, and as much as I want to be there for my teammates and help us win, I’ve got to remember that I’m capable of doing good things here.”

The Seahawks play again on Thursday against the Cardinals, which makes for a quick turnaround for both team and kicker as they try to turn things around from a loss that felt like a series of missed opportunities.

  1. I think fans have heard those words before from Blair. But Blair you don’t really have to say it do you? Fans know that already. i would be very shocked if Pete didn’t have some kickers in this week trying them out.

  4. “those kicks were all me”
    ——————————————————————————–
    “Ya think?????” said every other single Seattle Seahawk.

    “Thanks, Capt. Obvious” said every Seahawk fan

  5. Kind of makes that silly little bit o’ back and forth with the Vikings this pre-season all the more silly.

  8. Singling out Walsh’s failed FG attempts is going for the flashy excuse…something only people as ignorant as Collinsworth would do, or fall for. There were multiple failures in several key areas that contributed to the loss. They have a few days to get it back together again for a divisional game.

  10. “The thing is, though, is that this is the first time this year where I haven’t really come through“

    One miss would be one thing, but three is unacceptable. The nonchalant ‘welp, this is only the first time I’ve completely screwed the pooch (this year)’ attitude is the worst part.

    I’m sorry to say it Seahawks fans, but your misery has just begun. The yips are back and this won’t be the the last game he loses for you.

    — Vikings fan

    P.S……… we told you so.

  11. That’s not what you said when Vikings let go of you. You taunted at Vikings players, claiming you were better and never your fault for missing kicks for the Vikings. You’re still bitter? It’s going to take the rest of your life to fix your kicking issue. Blair witch project would never work anywhere you go cuz you suck.

  12. At one time, Blair Walsh was very reliable.

    That has changed.

    Seattle was hoping to strike gold by signing Walsh and Lacy – they bought fool’s gold.

  13. Can’t stand this DB after the way he performed in MN and then acted all butt hurt on his way out. I don’t care how good he can be most of the time, he just plain sucks when it matters. He fits right in with Seattle and I hope he stays there a long, long time.

  15. What’s that you hear?? Oh, that’s just the collective “sigh”, “eye roll”, “head nodding” and “scoff” of the entire Vikings locker room upon reading Walsh’s statement.

  16. I never wanted Blair. Should’ve paid to keep Hauschka. Even though he took a step back last year, no way he would have missed those same three kicks. Not shocked at all Seattle lost this game. It also wouldn’t shock me if they don’t lose another game the rest of the season.

