Blair Walsh: Those kicks were all me

Getty Images

The Seahawks had plenty of self-inflicted wounds on Sunday afternoon, including 16 penalties, a pair of turnovers and three missed field goals by Blair Walsh.

A make or two would have given the Seahawks a chance to win despite all of their other mistakes in a 17-14 loss to the Redskins and they were a major talking point after the game for both Walsh and the rest of the team. The latter group was supportive with defensive end Michael Bennett calling it “part of the game” and coach Pete Carroll pointing to “nasty” weather that may have contributed to the misses.

Walsh was harder on himself. He said “those kicks were all me” while trying to return to a positive mindset.

“I didn’t help my team today, that’s for sure,” Walsh said, via ESPN.com. “The thing is, though, is that this is the first time this year where I haven’t really come through, and I’ve got to remember that. As much as it sucks, and as much as I want to be there for my teammates and help us win, I’ve got to remember that I’m capable of doing good things here.”

The Seahawks play again on Thursday against the Cardinals, which makes for a quick turnaround for both team and kicker as they try to turn things around from a loss that felt like a series of missed opportunities.