Brian Hoyer calls signing with the Patriots a “no-brainer”

Getty Images

Brian Hoyer had a choice of jobs after the 49ers released him. He called signing with the Patriots a “no-brainer” despite having little chance to play as the backup to Tom Brady.

“I think for me, that was kind of the excitement of coming back home, and to be able to play behind Tom and be in this organization,” Hoyer said, via Ryan Hannable of WEEI. “And I was OK with [that]. I think for me, having played a lot, you’re always ready to play, but it wasn’t going to work out for me to be a starter there in San Francisco the rest of this year, anyways, and probably not for next year. So I think for me, when I had an opportunity to come here and be the backup to Tom and in this organization, it was kind of a no-brainer.”

Hoyer spent 2009-11 in New England after signing as an undrafted free agent. He has played for five teams the past six seasons.

“To be back in [the locker room], it’s kind of like walking into a time machine,” Hoyer said. “Not much has changed. Obviously, every year, there’s change in the NFL, some new faces. But it’s kind of cool to see some of the guys that I came in with are now the veteran leaders of this team. We’re the old guys.”

Hoyer, 32, signed a three-year deal.