Brock Osweiler will start again for Broncos

The word after Sunday’s loss was that the Broncos would give Brock Osweiler another start when they face the Patriots in Denver next weekend and nothing changed on Monday.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph announced that Osweiler will start his second game of the year and second game in a row next Sunday night. Osweiler was 19-of-38 for 208 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 51-23 loss to the Eagles.

“I️ think Brock’s earned it. Deserves one more week to prove [he can do the job],” Joseph said, via Mike Klis of KUSA.

The Broncos aren’t exactly overflowing with other options. Trevor Siemian got seven starts before Joseph opted to pull the plug last week on the heels of a three-interception outing against the Chiefs and Paxton Lynch has only been practicing for a short while after a long stretch on the shelf with a right shoulder injury.

If Lynch should start doing more at practice and Osweiler turn in another outing like he had against Philadelphia, the Broncos may decide to see what the 2016 first-round pick has to offer the offense. For now, though, it’s another spin for Osweiler against a team he beat in his first stint as the Broncos starter in 2015.