Broncos shut Jake Butt, Chad Kelly down for season

The Broncos will have to wait until at least 2018 before they have a chance to see how two of their 2017 draft picks look as part of their lineup.

Coach Vance Joseph announced that tight end Jake Butt and quarterback Chad Kelly will both be placed on injured reserve after opening the season on the non-football injury list.

“They’re both going to go down,” Joseph said. “Chad Kelly, obviously, he came back and practiced last week, and obviously numbers-wise, it doesn’t make sense for our football team. We were hoping that Jake could come back and help us at this point, but he’s not ready yet. So we’re going to put both of those guys down.”

Butt was a fifth-round pick in April and was projected to go a good bit earlier in the process before he tore his ACL in Michigan’s Orange Bowl loss to Florida State. Kelly, who was the final pick of the draft, had wrist surgery before the draft and also tore his ACL while at Ole Miss last season.