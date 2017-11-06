Bryan Bulaga out with a knee injury for Packers

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga was carted off the field with a knee injury after the Packers scored their first touchdown of the night against the Detroit Lions.

The Packers quickly ruled Bulaga out for the rest of the night.

Green Bay’s offensive line has been ravaged by injuries all season. The Packers finally got their preferred starting five back together for Monday night’s game against Detroit only to watch Bulaga leave on a cart in the fourth quarter. Bulaga has already missed three games this season.

Bulaga was replaced by Justin McCray at right tackle.