Buccaneers considering shutting Jameis Winston down a few weeks

It’s obvious that Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston hasn’t been right since suffering a shoulder injury xxx. (Source: My two eyes.)

Now, the Bucs are apparently deciding whether he needs a few weeks off to get well.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs are discussing shelving Winston “a couple weeks to let his shoulder heal.”

It’s reasonable, considering he was having more tests to determine the condition of his throwing shoulder.

They parked him at halftime yesterday, while they were getting thrashed by the Saints, replacing him with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. They’re also expected to activate Ryan Griffin from injured reserve soon.

In the four games before the shoulder sprain he suffered against the Cardinals on Oct. 15, he had a passer rating of 92.4. Since then, his rating is 79.9.