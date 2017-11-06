Cardinals put center on IR, sign Max Tuerk from Chargers practice squad

Getty Images

The Cardinals continue to need reinforcements, and reached out to the Chargers’ practice squad for the latest.

The team announced they had placed center Daniel Munyer on injured reserve with a toe injury.

They replaced him by signing center Max Tuerk off the L.A. practice squad.

Tuerk, their third-round pick in 2016, was suspended the first four games of the season for violating the league’s PED policy. The Chargers waived him after that ended, and signed him to their practice squad two weeks ago.