Chiefs looking forward to bye after lacking energy against Cowboys

The Chiefs opened the season with five straight wins, but they’ve come crashing back to Earth over the last four weeks.

Kansas City has lost three games over that span, including Sunday’s 28-17 loss to the Cowboys. That record won’t change this week as the Chiefs have a bye, which is something that coach Andy Reid is looking forward to after finding his team sluggish on Sunday.

“We didn’t have a lot of energy, and we’re going to take a step back here and get some rest during this bye week and kind of regain our thoughts and evaluate ourselves and go forward,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs will return to action in a road game against the Giants in Week 11. If history holds, they’ll have a pretty good chance to win that game as Reid’s teams are 16-2 off of byes in the regular season.