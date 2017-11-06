Colts claim D.J. White off of waivers

Getty Images

The Colts left cornerback Vontae Davis at home for Sunday’s game against the Texans and they brought in a new player at the position on Monday to give them more depth in the event they want to go without Davis again in the future.

The team announced that they have added cornerback D.J. White to the 53-man roster after a successful waiver claim. Offensive lineman Dillon Day was waived to make room for White.

White was a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs last season, which means he was brought to Kansas City while Colts General Manager Chris Ballard was still working in the Chiefs organization. His arrival in Indianapolis suggests Ballard had a good opinion of White’s work in college as well as what he did in 11 games with the team last year.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano said on Sunday that it was a coach’s decision to leave Davis in Indianapolis — PFT has reported he’s still dealing with a groin injury — and that the veteran will return to the lineup in Week 10.