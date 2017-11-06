Cowboys hopeful Tyron Smith’s injured groin good to go by Sunday

Getty Images

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith said after Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs that he was taken out for precautionary reasons and was “fine.” The Cowboys hope that’s the case, but Smith is undergoing an MRI on his groin to be sure, via Matt Mosley of the Doomsday Podcast. Mosley added that the Cowboys are taking a “wait and see” approach to the week with Smith.

In other words, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett surely will call Smith “day to day” at his press conference later today.

As worried as Cowboys fans were at seeing starting wide receivers Dez Bryant and Terrance Williams limp off in the fourth quarter, Smith could prove to be the bigger concern. Bryant and Williams both left with ankle sprains but are expected to be OK for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Smith, who also has battled a back issue this season, is a two-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler.

The Cowboys have inexperienced and injury-prone Chaz Green behind him. Green has five career starts — two at left tackle for Smith last season and three at left guard this season. Green replaced Smith when he went out Sunday and played six snaps.