Cowboys will place Brian Price on injured reserve

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive tackle Brian Price will undergo knee surgery Tuesday, with the team placing him on injured reserve, coach Jason Garrett announced Monday.

Price was injured in the fourth quarter Sunday. He played nine snaps and made one tackle.

For the season, Price appeared in all eight games, playing 149 defensive snaps and making eight tackles and three quarterback pressures.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys will “have to probably be looking at a replacement there.”

The Cowboys claimed Price off waivers from the Packers after Green Bay cut him Sept. 2.