Denzel Perryman expected to play Sunday

The Chargers expect the return of linebacker Denzel Perryman on Sunday, coach Anthony Lynn said Monday.

“My bet is Denzel is going to play,” Lynn said, via the team’s Twitter account.

How much Perryman plays is the bigger question. He injured his left ankle in the preseason opener in August and underwent surgery. The third-year pro returned to practice two weeks ago, and the Chargers had targeted Sunday’s Week 10 game against the Jaguars.

The Chargers will have to make a move this week to activate Perryman from injured reserve.

The return of Perryman provides a boost to the Chargers defense as he made 72 tackles and two sacks last season. As a rookie in 2015, Perryman had 73 tackles and two sacks.