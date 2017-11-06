Drew Brees: We’re just scratching the surface

Getty Images

The Saints have won six straight games after throttling the Buccaneers 30-10 on Sunday afternoon in a performance that featured strong performances across the board.

Drew Brees passed for 263 yards, the Mark Ingram/Alvin Kamara duo ran for 145 yards and the defense held the Bucs to 200 total yards for the afternoon. It’s the kind of balance that teams strive for on a weekly basis, but it can be hard to achieve.

To Brees, though, it’s just a start.

“I’m just telling you, I see this team every day. We’re just scratching the surface,” Brees said, via Peter King of TheMMQB.com.

Brees said “a great running game and a great defense” is his best friend and it’s not been a regular occurrence for the Saints to have both throughout Brees’ run with the team. One of the biggest reasons why they have it this year is because of the contributions of their rookie class.

Kamara and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk have solidifed the offense while cornerback Marshon Lattimore and safety Marcus Williams are making a big impact on a defense that has taken a big step up from last year. If those young players continue to grow over the second half, Brees might be right about what’s next for his team.