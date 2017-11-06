Eagles scored so much, they ran out of fireworks

Getty Images

Fireworks go off at Lincoln Financial Field every time the Eagles score. At least until the end of yesterday’s game.

The Eagles’ offense scored seven touchdowns on the way to beating the Broncos 51-23, and by the end of the game they couldn’t do any more fireworks displays because they ran out.

“Apologies, we actually ran out of fireworks,” the team posted on Twitter.

The Eagles have scored an NFL-high 32 touchdowns and 283 points this season. They should be sure they are well-stocked on fireworks for the rest of the year.