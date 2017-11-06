Eli Manning wants no part of this Davis Webb talk

The Giants are reeling, and no one seems to know what button to push next. Coach Ben McAdoo even alluded to the possibility of looking at rookie quarterback Davis Webb before the end of the season.

That’s news, and not welcome news, to the current occupier of that position.

Via Bob Glauber of Newsday, Manning was not excited to discuss coach Ben McAdoo’s statement that he was considering anything to spark the 1-7 Giants, even a quarterback change.

“Hey, I want to be out there,” Manning said. “I want to be playing.”

He then paused and added: “Yeah, I want to be out there.”

Asked if he’d understand the idea of looking at the 2017 third-rounder, Manning went on to make it clear he wasn’t prepared to cede his ground.

“They gotta do what they gotta do. I want to be out there,” Manning said. “I want to keep playing with my teammates and keep working.”

Manning wasn’t nearly the biggest problem yesterday or this season, but he hasn’t been able to be the solution. He lost a fumble, threw an interception and didn’t find his odd lot of receivers often enough. But he also passed 50,000 passing yards yesterday and is about to tie his brother for second place on the all-time list for consecutive starts by a quarterback.

It would seem that kind of lifetime achievement (and the two Super Bowls) would be enough to exempt him from this kind of talk. But he wants to make it clear what his preference is, and since that’s the way he ended up in New York in the first place, it’s worth noting.

