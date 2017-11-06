Giants owner: Team’s play “speaks for itself, doesn’t it?”

Getty Images

Giants owner John Mara usually watches every second of every game from his suite. But he left yesterday with seven minutes left, perhaps because they were in the midst of taking a 51-17 beating and a comeback didn’t seem likely.

And as you might imagine, he didn’t have much to add when he got downstairs.

Via Steve Politi of NJ.com, Mara was asked if he had anything to say about the team’s performance, and replied: “No. I think it speaks for itself, doesn’t it?”

It spoke volumes, even if coach Ben McAdoo didn’t, when he was stumped by a question about his halftime words to the team. And the video of his coach standing there mute and helpless might have been the symbol of the season so far, as the Giants have looked disorganized and incapable to doing anything if they were organized.

That’s going to stick, and could be the kind of thing that becomes an epitaph, as much as the jacket that was too big on his first day on the job.

The last time Mara did talk about McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese, three weeks ago, the tone was different.

“I support both of them,” Mara said. “You have to. It’s hard enough to win in this league. If the general manager and the head coach don’t have the support of ownership, it makes it almost impossible.”

How much longer they enjoy that support remains to be seen, as they’re 1-6 and heading nowhere.