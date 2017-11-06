Jared Cook becoming Derek Carr’s trustworthy target

Getty Images

The Raiders have some big names at wide receiver.

But when quarterback Derek Carr needed to make a play Sunday (and for it to stay made), he looked for tight end Jared Cook.

Cook had eight receptions for 125 yards in last night’s win against the Dolphins, and has clearly developed a relationship with his quarterback.

“He’s a matchup problem,” Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’ve had our issues defending other guys like that around the league, the last couple of years. This year we set out to get one of our own, I feel like we have acquired one of our own. Tonight was an example of it. He can be a real factor, he can be a matchup problem for people, and I thought he did a great job tonight.”

The Raiders didn’t have a creature like Cook during Carr’s first three seasons there, making do with a good group of wide receivers (though ones that have developed the dropsies). That’s why getting Cook could prove so valuable, because he’s becoming the guy Carr can trust.

He has 18 catches for 290 yards in their last three games, leading the team in both receptions and receiving yards.

“It’s just time and hard work,” Cook said. “I don’t think you can have too good a rapport with your quarterback. The chemistry is strong, and it’ll get better the more we play together.”

Carr’s glad to have him, since Cook has proven more sure-handed than some of his other options.