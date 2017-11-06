Jeremy Kerley suspended four games for PED violation

Getty Images

Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley revealed that he was waiting on word about a suspension from the league last week and word of the ban came from the league on Monday.

Kerley has been suspended four games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He will not be able to practice or play during the course of the suspension, which will run through the Jets’ December 10 game against the Broncos.

Kerley began his second stint with the Jets when he signed with them in early September after being released by the 49ers. He has 22 catches for 217 yards and a touchdown while also returning 16 punts over the first eight games of the season.

The suspension may have come at a moment when Kerley would be missing time anyway. He left last Thursday’s victory over the Bills with a foot injury and there’s been no word yet this week about how he’s feeling.