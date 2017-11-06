Josh Gordon admits using drugs or alcohol “probably every game”

Getty Images

Josh Gordon, who rejoins the Browns on Tuesday, admitted drugs and alcohol were part of his pregame “ritual.” In an interview with GQ magazine, the wide receiver said he played under the influence “every game,” including college.

“I used to make a ritual of it before every game,” Gordon told GQ, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “If I had already been drug tested that week, or the day before the game, I knew I had a couple days to buy to clean my system. Even before I was getting tested for alcohol, prior to my DWI in 2014, I would take the biggest bong rip I could. And try to conceal all the smell off all my clothes. I’d be dressed up to go to the game. A bunch of guys smoke weed before the game, but we’re not talking about them.”

“I would have these little pre-made shots. I used to love Grand Marnier. I could drink it down smooth. I could usually drink a lot of it. But if it wasn’t that, it might be a whiskey or something. And I would drink probably like half a glass, or a couple shots to try and warm my system up, basically. To get the motor running. That’s what I would do for games.”

Gordon said it happened “every game. Probably every game of my career,” including his time at Baylor. He said he was a “highly functioning” alcoholic.

“We would stay at the team hotel and then players are allowed to go back home, get what they need, and then go to the game,” Gordon said of Browns home games. “So I’d leave the hotel early morning, go home, eat breakfast, do my little ritual, whatever it may be, some weed, some alcohol, and then go to the game. And then, I’d definitely be partying after every game, win or lose. Every game.”