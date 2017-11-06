Josh Gordon will rejoin Browns Tuesday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL last week nearly three years after he last played in a regular season game and he’ll make his return to the Browns facility on Tuesday.

The team confirmed that Gordon will be in Berea with the rest of the club. He’s not eligible to practice yet, so acitivities will be limited to meetings, conditioning work and individual workouts until he’s allowed to start practicing on November 20.

Gordon will then be eligible to be added to the 53-man roster on November 27, which will leave him able to play in Los Angeles against the Chargers in Week 13.

What Gordon will be able to do at that point is anybody’s guess after such a long layoff, but the Browns have little reason not to take an extended look at him in the final weeks of the season.