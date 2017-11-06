Julio Jones to be limited this week with lower leg injury

Getty Images

An ill-timed drop wasn’t the only thing that Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones had to deal with on Sunday afternoon.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said at his Monday press conference that Jones was dealing with a lower leg injury and that he’s expected to be limited in his practice week as a result of it.

That’s not anything all that unusual for Jones as the wideout has also dealt with back and hip injuries that have kept him from full participating in practice at points this season. Neither of those issues kept him from playing and there’s no sign that this one is going to be any different.

Should that change, the confidence level in the Falcons’ offense to finally catch fire won’t be taking a major leap for their Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys.