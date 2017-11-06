Kyle Shanahan “really loved” what Carlos Hyde did to get ejected

Getty Images

There were ejections for fighting in a couple of games on Sunday, including a 49ers-Cardinals scrap that ended with three players being sent to the locker room.

Cardinals safety Antoine Bethea‘s hit on 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard touched off the scuffle and 49ers running back Carlos Hyde wound up getting into it with 49ers defensive end Frostee Rucker, leading officials to eject both of them along with Arizona linebacker Haason Reddick. Hyde didn’t come in for any criticism from coach Kyle Shanahan after the game, though.

“I really loved how he went and got our quarterback’s back. …I thought our quarterback had a couple of helmets to the head when he was in the pocket a few plays before. And then he ended up scrambling and sliding and he got one again. I think our players had had enough.” Shanahan said, via the San Francisco Chronicle.

Beathard called it “awesome” to see his teammates rally to his support after the hit. We’ll see how the league feels about it when they hand out supplemental discipline this week.