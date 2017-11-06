Lions lead 7-0 after first quarter

AP

Brett Hundley got off to a good start, completing 5 of 6 passes for 33 yards. He drove the Packers from their own 22 to the Detroit 20, where A'Shawn Robinson blocked Mason Crosby‘s 38-yard field goal.

So the 15-play drive resulted in no points for the Packers.

The Lions took over at their own 29 and drove 71 yards in nine plays. Matthew Stafford was 3-of-4 for 37 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones.

It gave the Lions a 7-0 lead with 1:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Hundley finished the first quarter 7-of-8 for 27 yards. He also is the game’s leading rusher so far with three carries for 21 yards.