Lions take 14-0 lead

AP

Ameer Abdullah scored on a 4-yard touchdown run giving the Lions a 14-0 lead with 2:47 remaining in the first half, and the Packers, at the rate they are going, will have a hard time coming back.

Abdullah’s run finished off an impressive 13-play, 91-yard drive.

Matthew Stafford has completed 12 of 14 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. Golden Tate has caught four passes for 56 yards. Abdullah has 12 carries for 39 yards and the touchdown.

The Lions would have a 17-0 lead if not for Matt Prater‘s 55-yard attempt hitting the crossbar.